A Pasadena man was arrested Friday for offering a 13-year-old girl alcohol and drugs in exchange for explicit photos and videos, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

Alexander Miles, 42, worked as a “high school basketball coach for several schools in the San Gabriel Valley and a high school basketball referee in the Los Angeles area,” the Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Miles allegedly contacted the girl on Snapchat in October and November of 2021, which the LASD learned after a report was made in March to the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station.

He faces three counts of lewd act on child under age 14 and one count of using a minor for sex acts, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Jail records show that as of Wednesday afternoon, Alexander is being held at the Inmate Reception Center in lieu of $340,000 bail.

He is due in Pasadena Superior Court on May 3.

Investigators believe there are likely other victims, as “it became apparent the suspect was communicating with many individuals, mostly female,” using the social media app.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the LASD Special Victims Bureau at 877-710-5273 or by email at specialvictimsbureau@lasd.org.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.

Editor’s note: This story initially identified the arrested man as Miles Alexander, as provided by the LASD. This story has been updated to reflect that his name is Alexander Miles.