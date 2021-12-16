This file photo shows an exterior view of a home in the Los Altos Hills, one of the highest earning cities in California. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)

(Stacker) Data shows that annual income depends heavily on an individual’s educational attainment, race, ethnicity, gender, and even location.

Geography is a substantial factor in earning potential: According to the USDA, those with a high school diploma or more education earn more in urban settings than rural settings. Large businesses tend to operate out of cities, which have larger markets and more demand for production and the jobs that come with it.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-earning cities in California using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Cities are ranked by 2019 five-year estimate median household income and all have at least 3,000 households. Keep reading to learn more about the highest-earning cities in your state.

#20. Pleasanton

– Median household income: $156,400

— 148.9% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 68.9%

– Households earning less than $15k: 4.2%

#19. Clayton

– Median household income: $157,768

— 151.1% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 70.4%

– Households earning less than $15k: 1.5%

#18. Palo Alto

– Median household income: $158,271

— 151.9% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 65.7%

– Households earning less than $15k: 6.7%

#17. Foster City

– Median household income: $158,529

— 152.3% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 71.5%

– Households earning less than $15k: 3.9%

#16. San Ramon

– Median household income: $160,783

— 155.8% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 70.7%

– Households earning less than $15k: 4.3%

#15. Menlo Park

– Median household income: $160,784

— 155.9% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 63.7%

– Households earning less than $15k: 6.2%

#14. Danville

– Median household income: $160,808

— 155.9% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 71.6%

– Households earning less than $15k: 3.6%

#13. Mill Valley

– Median household income: $163,614

— 160.4% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 69.1%

– Households earning less than $15k: 6.2%

#12. San Marino

– Median household income: $166,607

— 165.1% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 73.4%

– Households earning less than $15k: 5.9%

#11. Cupertino

– Median household income: $171,917

— 173.6% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 71.6%

– Households earning less than $15k: 6.2%

#10. La Cañada Flintridge

– Median household income: $175,788

— 179.7% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 72.0%

– Households earning less than $15k: 3.2%

#9. Lafayette

– Median household income: $178,889

— 184.7% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 69.4%

– Households earning less than $15k: 3.0%

#8. San Carlos

– Median household income: $182,083

— 189.7% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 70.3%

– Households earning less than $15k: 3.6%

#7. Saratoga

– Median household income: $191,677

— 205.0% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 72.5%

– Households earning less than $15k: 4.5%

#6. Palos Verdes Estates

– Median household income: $194,543

— 209.6% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 72.4%

– Households earning less than $15k: 6.0%

#5. Orinda

– Median household income: $223,217

— 255.2% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 78.9%

– Households earning less than $15k: 3.3%

#4. Piedmont

– Median household income: $224,659

— 257.5% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 83.8%

– Households earning less than $15k: 2.0%

#3. Los Altos

– Median household income: $235,278

— 274.4% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 80.0%

– Households earning less than $15k: 3.0%

#2. Los Altos Hills

– Median household income: $250,000+

— 297.8% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 82.1%

– Households earning less than $15k: 2.1%

#1. Hillsborough

– Median household income: $250,000+

— 297.8% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 84.8%

– Households earning less than $15k: 1.8%