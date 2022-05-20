(KTXL) — As the prime riding time begins, the California Highway Patrol Grass Valley office is urging recreational riders to drive safely after “a number” of recent off-highway vehicle collisions.

As OHV Safety Awareness Week concludes this weekend, the CHP said practicing safe techniques and measures can ensure a safe experience for all riders.

Here are eight safety tips for new, as well as experienced, OHV riders, according to the CHP.

Take a safety course

The CHP said a safety course can help you learn the fundamentals of operating an OHV and become more familiar with the laws.

Be prepared

To have a successful ride, the CHP said riders should be prepared with a supply that includes a first-aid kit, extra water and food, maps, a tool kit and extra fuel.

File a riding plan

When going out for a ride, the CHP said they should notify someone back at their camp or home of where they’re going and when they plan on returning.

The CHP urges riders to tell that person to call their local law enforcement agency if they don’t return on time.

Scout your route

To avoid emergencies, the CHP said riders of motorcycles, ATVs, dune buggies or 4×4 vehicles should learn about the terrain and various experience levels of their trail before going out for a ride.

Never ride alone

The CHP said to always ride with at least one other person, but preferably in groups of three in case of an injury.

If someone in the group were to get hurt, someone should stay with that rider while the other rider can get help.

If a major injury does occur, the CHP said to not move that rider until medical personnel arrives or advises you to do so.

Buckle up

Before starting your ride, the CHP urges you to make sure you have the required gear to prevent injury and secure all harnesses and safety equipment.

According to the CHP, helmets and restraint devices are most effective when following the manufacturer’s instructions.

Protective gear, including a safe and well-fitting helmet, should be worn at all times.

Ride respectfully

While riding, the CHP requests to please respect natural resources, wildlife, other recreational riders and follow all off-highway regulations.

Tread lightly

Off-road riders should know to ride and drive only on designated routes and trails. The CHP urges riders to check for open trails and if you see an animal, wildlife has the right-of-way.