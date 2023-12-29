Many of your favorite stores in California will be open for business on New Year’s Eve and Day but will have limited hours of operation.

Other establishments will be closed altogether for the first day of the New Year.

It is important to note that Californians should still call stores in their area for the most up-to-date information.

Here’s what you need to know:

Aldi: Stores will be open for limited hours on New Year’s Eve and closed on New Year’s Day

Best Buy: Best Buy stores will be open for extended holiday hours but hours of operation will vary based on the store’s location

Costco: Costco will be closed on New Year’s Day and open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

CVS: CVS stores will be open on New Year’s Day and will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

Whole Foods Market: Stores will be opened for limited hours on New Year’s Eve and Day.

Walmart: Walmart stores will be open during regular business hours on New Year’s Eve and Day, the company confirmed to KTLA.

Trader Joe’s: All Trader Joe’s locations will close at 5 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and will be closed on New Year’s Day.

Sam’s Club: Stores will be open until 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and closed on New Year’s Day.

Dollar Tree: Stores will be open during regular business hours on New Year’s Eve. On New Year’s Day, stores will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., a company official confirmed to KTLA.

Family Dollar: Stores will be open during regular business hours on New Year’s Eve. On New Year’s Day, store hours will vary based on location. Customers can find their closest store here.

99 cent stores: Stores will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, a company official confirmed to KTLA.