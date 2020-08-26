‘He is the best father I could have had’: Daughter of Golden State Killer describes father in letter to court

Joseph James DeAngelo, Jr., (C) speaks at his sentencing hearing held in Sacramento, California, on August 21, 2020. – DeAngelo, a former policeman dubbed the “Golden State Killer,” apologized to his victims as he was handed multiple life sentences for a brutal decade-long crime spree that terrorized California. DeAngelo, 74, who confessed to 13 murders and dozens of rapes in the 1970s and 1980s under a deal to avoid the death penalty, sat impassively behind a face mask in the Sacramento courtroom as his sadistic crimes were listed. (Photo by Santiago Mejia / POOL / AFP) (Photo by SANTIAGO MEJIA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Monday, the eldest daughter of the man known as the Golden State Killer or the East Area Rapist filed a letter to the court describing her father.

In several pages, the 38-year-old woman writes about the time she’s spent with him, describing him as “very loving, and very loyal.”

The letter makes no mention of the crimes 74-year-old Joseph James DeAngelo admitted to.

In June, DeAngelo pled guilty to 13 murders and 13 rape-related charges that spanned much of California between 1975 and 1986. The plea deal spared him the death penalty.

Friday, after four days of statements from victims and family members, other family members of DeAngelo broke their silence in the case, writing in letters read to the judge that the “monster,” “devil,” “beast” and “madman” described by prosecutors is the polar opposite of the man they knew.

DeAngelo also spoke out in court saying, “I listened to all your statements, each one of them, and I’m truly sorry for everyone I’ve hurt.”

Read the full letter from DeAngelo’s daughter below