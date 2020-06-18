Half-brother of man found hanging in Palmdale killed in shootout with deputies

Robert Fuller, the 24-year-old black man who was found dead hanging in the city of Palmdale, California. Authorities say Fuller’s half-brother was killed in a deputy-involved shooting in Kern County.

ROSAMOND, Calif. (AP) — The half-brother of a black man who was found dead hanging in a Southern California park has been killed by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies who say he opened fire on them.

The Sheriff’s Department says the man was sought for spousal assault and he began shooting when detectives tried to stop his car Wednesday in Rosamond. Deputies killed him.

A woman in the car had injuries that were not life-threatening. A family attorney says the man was Terron Jammal Boone, half-brother of Robert Fuller.

Fuller was found hanging from a tree in a park in nearby Palmdale last week. Officials originally said the death appeared to be a suicide, but when family and community members disputed that, local authorities, the FBI and the state have agreed to a thorough investigation.