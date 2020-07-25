Gunman opens fire during California house party; 7 injured

MANTECA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities said Saturday a gunman opened fire during a large house party in central California, injuring seven people.

The California Highway Patrol said officers were conducting a traffic stop shortly after midnight in Manteca when they heard several gunshots and saw people running for their lives.

Officers who went to the house learned that a man armed with a semi-automatic weapon showed up to the party and began shooting into the crowd.  

Two of the injured were critically hurt; five others were treated and released from the hospital. No arrest has been made.

The suspect’s identity and the motive for the attack have not been released.

