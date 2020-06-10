Gunman fires on Calif. police station, wounding deputy

PASO ROBLES, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A deputy was badly wounded when a gunman opened fire on law enforcement headquarters in the Central Coast city of Paso Robles, officials said.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office ordered residents to shelter in place, and information about what led up to the attack was still limited Wednesday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, a gunman starting firing at the Paso Robles Police Department some time before 4 a.m. A sheriff’s deputy at the station was shot and was taken to the hospital in “serious” condition.

According to the Paso Robles Police Department, the shooting stopped around 4 a.m., but the shooter has not been tracked down.

“If you see something, say something,” police said.

