LOS ANGELES — A man accused of robbing multiple banks in Southern California was arrested by authorities in Los Angeles County Sunday.

Christopher Paul Daniels, 55, of Torrance, was arrested in Palos Verdes Estates. Daniels is at the center of a massive bank robbery investigation by the FBI and several other law enforcement agencies.

Authorities have responded to 19 robberies or attempted robberies in Orange and Los Angeles counties since October 2021. The FBI believes it has been able to link Daniels to at least 12 of these crimes.

The bank robber in these cases wore a green camouflage gaiter covering part of his face, which led to law enforcement dubbing him the “Green Gaiter Bandit.”

On Sunday he was arrested while he was in a white Toyota Yaris, the same make of vehicle spotted at some of the robberies he’s accused of committing.

Daniels appeared in federal court Monday after he was charged with robbing or attempting to rob four banks: U.S. Bank in Mission Viejo on Jan. 7; Wells Fargo Bank in Placentia on Jan. 21; Chase Bank in Fullerton on Jan. 21; and Bank of the West in Fullerton on Jan. 27.

The criminal complaint filed against Daniels states he is also a suspect in at least eight other robberies.

Authorities are also investigating February bank robberies in Santa Fe Springs, Downey, Whittier, Gardena and Bellflower, which they believe may have been committed by Daniels. Seven more robberies are also under investigation due to similar suspect descriptions.

Daniels is currently in federal custody after being denied bond.