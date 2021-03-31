Gov. Newsom to get COVID-19 vaccine Thursday

LOS ANGELES (KRON) — Gov. Gavin Newsom will be vaccinated Thursday morning in Los Angeles as the state expands eligibility to include Californians ages 50 and over.

The governor is expected to receive the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Capitol Correspondent Ashley Zavala reported. Newsom plans to get the vaccine at about 9:20 a.m. and will hold media availability afterwards, his office said in a Wednesday news release.

Earlier this month, Newsom, 53, announced the major expansion in eligibility for residents ages 50 and up, with all residents ages 16 and older able to schedule appointments starting April 15.

California expects to receive about 2.5 million doses per week in the first half of April, then more than 3 million doses per week in the second half of the month, according to state leaders.

“With vaccine supply increasing and by expanding eligibility to more Californians, the light at the end of the tunnel continues to get brighter,” Newsom said in a March statement announcing the expanded eligibility. “We remain focused on equity as we extend vaccine eligibility.”

More information on scheduling vaccination appointments in San Diego County is available here.