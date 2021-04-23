Gov. Newsom seeks ban on new fracking by 2024

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday that he wants to ban new fracking permits in the state by 2024 and halt all oil extraction by 2045.

Fracking is short for hydraulic fracturing, a process for extracting oil embedded deep underground. Environmental advocates oppose it, citing its harm to the environment and public health.

NEW: California is now the first state to declare an end to oil extraction in the country.



Today, we're announcing that we will phase out all oil extraction — as part of a world-leading effort to achieve carbon neutrality — and ban fracking by 2024. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) April 23, 2021

Newsom said he will use his executive authority to take on the state’s powerful oil and gas industry in a year he will likely face voters in a recall election.

Friday’s actions build on the Governor’s September 2020 executive order, which called for an end to fracking and to accelerate California’s transition away from gasoline-powered cars and trucks and reduce demand for fossil fuels.

“The climate crisis is real, and we continue to see the signs every day,” said Governor Newsom. “As we move to swiftly decarbonize our transportation sector and create a healthier future for our children, I’ve made it clear I don’t see a role for fracking in that future and, similarly, believe that California needs to move beyond oil.”

If successful, California would be the largest oil-producing state to ban fracking.