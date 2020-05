SAN DIEGO – Gov. Gavin Newsom paid tribute Sunday to California mothers and caregivers, sharing a recent video in which he expresses gratitude for their sacrifices.

The message, shared in a noon Mother’s Day post on Twitter, called mothers “heroes.”

“I try to do my part as a parent, but my wife does a heroic amount of work,” Newsom said. “And the pressure that we have placed now โ€” additional pressure โ€” on caregivers and parents, particularly on women and moms, is extraordinary.”

Mothers are heroes.



On #MothersDay, CA salutes all of the moms who have been working double and triple shifts during #COVID19. We thank them today, and every day, for their work in and outside of the home. pic.twitter.com/g816Z4giTj — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) May 10, 2020