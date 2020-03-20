Gov. Newsom issues statewide ‘stay at home’ order

SAN DIEGO — Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday evening issued a statewide “stay at home” order effective immediately as the state’s latest effort to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

The order will be in effect “until further notice,” state officials said.

According to the state’s instructions on the order, “Everyone is required to stay home except to get food, care for a relative or friend, get necessary health care, or go to an essential job.” Anyone who does leave their home must leave at least 6 feet between themselves and others, according to the state’s guidelines.

Exceptions will be made for services deemed essential, including food stores and distribution centers (such as grocery stores, farmers markets, food banks, convenience stores, and restaurants that offer take-out and deliver options), pharmacies, banks, gas stations and laundromats.

State and local services that provide other necessary services, like law enforcement and government programs, will also remain open.

The decision came on the heels of a letter Newsom sent to President Donald Trump asking that a U.S. Navy hospital ship, the Mercy, dock in Los Angeles to help ease the demand on health care in Southern California.

In the same letter, Newsom projected that 56% of all California residents will contract the coronavirus within the span of two months.

CA is issuing a statewide, mandatory STAY AT HOME order.



Those that work in critical sectors should go to work. Grocery stores, pharmacies, banks and more will stay open.



We need to meet this moment and flatten the curve together.



Go to https://t.co/xtXFwVeWc2 to learn more. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) March 20, 2020