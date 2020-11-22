Newsom family in quarantine after possible COVID-19 exposure

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom and his family will quarantine for two weeks after the governor said three of his kids came into contact with an officer who tested positive for COVID-19.

Newsom shared the news on Twitter Sunday night, saying he was notified Friday that his children were in contact with a California Highway Patrol officer who had the virus. The California Highway Patrol provides security for Newsom and his family.

The entire family tested negative Sunday but Newsom said consistent with local guidance, they will quarantine for 14 days.

Late Friday evening, @JenSiebelNewsom and I learned that 3 of our children had been exposed to an officer from the California Highway Patrol who had tested positive for COVID-19. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) November 23, 2020

We are grateful for all the officers that keep our family safe and for every frontline worker who continues to go to work during this pandemic. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) November 23, 2020

One of Newsom’s children was already in quarantine Friday because of a possible exposure to the virus at school. Newsom, his wife and all four children tested negative after they were notified about the case, a spokesperson said.