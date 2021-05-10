Newsom: More Golden State Stimulus payments in store for Californians

SAN DIEGO — Another stimulus check is coming to many Californians with the expansion of the Golden State Stimulus, Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced.

Newsom said on Twitter that two out of every three Californians will benefit from a stimulus check of at least $600. Families with kids will now get an additional $500, Newsom said.

If approved, the plan would increase the Golden State Stimulus package Newsom signed into law in February. That package included one-time $600 payments for nearly 6 million residents who received the state’s earned income tax credit, and an extra $600 for low-income undocumented taxpayers.

Newsom said Monday’s expansion to middle class families creates “the biggest state tax rebate in U.S. history.” It comes as he looks to fully reopen the state on June 15 if pandemic conditions allow.

Newsom plans to give more details on the expanded benefits and eligibility during a 10 a.m. news conference on Monday.