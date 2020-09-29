Glass Fire in Napa, Sonoma counties explodes to 36,000 acres

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Parts of Napa and Sonoma counties are under evacuation orders and/or warnings Monday as the Glass Fire continues to grow.

Strong winds fanned flames in the already scorched region, destroying homes and prompting overnight evacuation orders.

The Glass Fire (which also contains the merged fires Shady and Boysen in Sonoma County) has burned 36,236 acres and remains at 0% containment at last check, according to Cal Fire.

In the latest report, the fire has destroyed 113 structures and damaged 2 others. 8,543 structures are threatened.

In Sonoma County, 68,000 people have been evacuated, according to Cal Fire.

The Glass Fire first sparked in Napa on Sunday and has since spread to Sonoma.

The fires in the famed Napa-Sonoma wine country came as the region nears the third anniversary of the Tubbs Fire that erupted in 2017. Just a month ago, many of those same residents were evacuated from the path of a lightning-sparked fire that became the fourth-largest in state history.

According to Cal Fire, a 17-year-old has been arrested for being behind the fire lines during these containment efforts.

You can check out interactive maps, evacuation orders, warnings, and school closures for each county below:

Napa County

Evacuation Orders

Entire City of Calistoga

East side of Silverado Trail between Taplin Road and Sage Canyon Road and Sage Canyon Road east to Chiles Pope Valley Road.

City of Calistoga from south of Lincoln Ave

Area north of Bothe State Park to Diamond Mountain Road (Highway 29 closed to through traffic between Lincoln Ave and Deer Park Road)

East of Howell Mountain Road from Crestmont Drive to Cold Springs Road, including Las Posadas Road and Linda Falls Terrace must evacuate through Pope Valley. Cal Fire says not to evacuate via Deer Park Road.

Area bordered by Spring Mountain Road, Madrona Road, Spring Street and White Sulpher Springs Road. Evacuation center open at Crosswalk Community Church, 2590 First Street in Napa.

East side of Silverado Trail from Pickett Lane south to Meadowood Lane and all roads in between: Pickett Road Dutch Henry Canyon Road Lommel Road Crystal Springs Road Glass Mountain Road Fawn Park Madrone Knoll Way Meadowood Lane including Meadowood Resort



An Evacuation Order is put in place when there is an immediate threat to life.

GLASS FIRE – Napa County

Reminder: When evacuating, please leave the area. Do not stop/park in turnouts to view the fire. First responders often need access to the turnouts to park emergency vehicles. Please allow first responders to do their jobs. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/MWBjcRfqDF — Napa County Sheriff's Office (@NapaSheriff) September 27, 2020

Evacuation Centers

Napa County Evacuation Center: Cross Walk Church: 2590 First Street, Napa, CA

Animal Rescue

Large Animal Shelter: Napa Valley Horsemen’s Association 1200 Foster Rd/ Call w ETA 707-732-1555 and bring feed

Companion Animal Shelter: Napa County Animal Services 942 Hartle Ct. Napa, CA 94558 / 707-253-4382

If evacuating North/West through Sonoma County:

Sonoma CART Large Animal Shelter Sonoma Horse Park 7600 Lakeville Highway Petaluma, CA 94954 / Call or text ahead: 707-861-0699

If you are requesting assistance evacuating from a mandatory evacuation zone, call Napa CART 707-732-1555

For animals left behind: Email info@napacart.org with contact information, address and description of animals left behind. Numbers and species. A Napa CART volunteer will contact you.

To learn more about how you can help those affected, click here.

Sonoma County

Evacuation Orders

The following Evacuation Orders are in place for Sonoma County as of Monday morning:

Zone 3P1: South of Annadel State Park East and south of Santa Rosa City Limits North of Bennett Valley Road West of Savannah Trail

Zone 3Q1: All of Annadel State Park



Summerfield: East of Summerfield Rd South of Stonehedge Dr North of the City boundary West of the City’s boundary (Annadel State Park)



Spring Lake North of Stonehedge Ave East of Summerfield Rd West of Violetti Rd (East side of Spring Lake South of Highway 12 (Between Mission Blvd and Calistoga Rd South of Montgomery Rd (between south end of Calistoga Rd to Channel Dr)



Santa Rosa 9/28/2020, 5:28 AM: Zones Northeast 2 & Northeast 3/Middle Rincon, Santa Rosa. East of Brush Creek Rd North of Montecito Blvd West of Calistoga Rd South of City Boundary (north of Badger Rd area) East of Mission Blvd North of Highway 12 South of Montecito Blvd West of Calistoga Rd

Zones Northeast 2 & Northeast 3/Middle Rincon, Santa Rosa.

Zone 2Q1 – 9/28/2020, 4:34 AM: North of St. Helena Road East of Calistoga Road/Petrified Forest Road Southwest of the Napa/Sonoma County line

Zone 3G1 – 9/27/2020, 8:27 PM: South of St. Helena Road West of the Napa/Sonoma County line North of Los Alamos / Cleland Ranch Roads East of Calistoga Road

Zone 3G2 – 9/27/2020, 9:20 PM: South of Cleland Ranch Road West of Los Alamos Road North and east of Santa Rosa City Limits East of Calistoga Road

Zone 3G3 – 9/27/2020, 9:20 PM : South of Los Alamos Road West of Santa Rosa City Limits and Los Alamos Road Northeast of Highway 12 West of the Napa/Sonoma County Line, the easternmost boundary of Hood Mountain Regional Park, and easternmost boundary of Los Guilicos Juvenile Center. This includes Los Guilicos Juvenile Center.

: Zone 6A1 – 9/27/2020, 10:25 PM: Southwest of Highway 12 East of Santa Rosa City Limits, the eastern boundary of Annadel State Park, and Savannah Trail North of Bennett Valley Road West of Warm Springs Road.

Zone 6A2 – 9/28/2020, 2:08 AM: Southwest of Highway 12 East and north of Warm Springs Road Northwest of Arnold Drive

Zone 6B1 – 9/27/2020, 10:25 PM: South and west of the Napa/Sonoma County Line Northeast of Highway 12 and north of the southernmost boundary of Sugarloaf Ridge State Park Northwest of Adobe Canyon Road East of Pythian Road and Hood Mountain Regional Park.

Zone 6B2 – 9/27/2020, 10:25 PM: Northeast of Highway 12 Northwest of Nelligan Road/Nuns Canyon Road West of the Napa/Sonoma County line Southeast of Adobe Canyon Road and south of Sugarloaf Ridge State Park.

Zone 6B3 – 9/28/2020, 2:08 AM: Northeast of Highway 12 Southeast of Nuns Canyon Road/Nelligan Road Southwest of Napa/Sonoma County Line Northwest of Trinity Road

Zone 2P1 – 9/27/2020, 11:10 PM: South of Porter Creek Road East of Mark West Springs Road North of Santa Rosa City Limits West of Calistoga Road



An Evacuation Order means there is an immediate threat to life. The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said:

“If you are in this zone, calmly and quickly evacuate now. Check with your neighbors to ensure they know about this order if you have time. First responders are going door to door to assist people.”

Evacuation Warnings

Zone 2M3: South and east of Franz Valley School Road North of Porter Creek Road and Petrified Forest Road West of the Napa/Sonoma County Line

Santa Rosa East-1 East of Farmers Lane North of Hoen Ave West Summerfield Rd South of Highway 12



Santa Rosa East-2 West of Summerfield Rd North of City boundary (South end of Bennett Valley Golf Course) South of Hoen Ave East of Cypress Way East of Creekside Rd to Yulupa Ave East of Yulupa Ave (between Tachevah Dr to South City boundary)

Santa Rosa East-3 North of Bennett Valley Rd West of Yulupa Ave South of Tachevah Dr



If you are in the evacuation warning area, be prepared to evacuate. If you feel unsafe, evacuate. If you need help evacuating animals, call (707) 861-0699 (Sonoma CART). If you need help evacuating livestock, call (707) 234-7193 (NorCal Livestock Evac).

Sonoma Raceway has opened its 50 Acres campground to evacuees seeking temporary refuge from the Northern California fires.

School Closures

The following school districts announced closures on Monday morning due to fire threats and evacuations. There will be no distance learning.

Bennett Valley Union School District

Kenwood School District

Rincon Valley Union School District

Gravenstein Union School District (closed due to lack of staff)

Santa Rosa City Schools: All distance learning classes will be canceled through Wednesday, Sept. 30

Sonoma Valley Unified School District

Pacific Gas & Electric was inspecting its equipment as it sought to restore power to more than 100,000 customers who had it turned off in advance of gusty winds or within active fire zones. The utility’s equipment has caused previous disasters, including the 2018 Camp Fire that killed 85 people and devastated the town of Paradise in the Sierra Nevada foothills.

Evacuations were also ordered in Shasta County as the Zogg Fire spread over 23 square miles (59 square kilometers). Residences are widely scattered in the forested area in the far northern state. The region was torched just two years ago by the deadly Carr Fire – infamously remembered for producing a huge tornado-like fire whirl.

The causes of the new fires were under investigation.

So far this year, more than 8,100 California wildfires have killed 26 people, scorched 5,780 square miles (14,970 square kilometers), and destroyed more than 7,000 buildings.

Most of the losses occurred after a frenzy of dry lightning strikes in mid-August ignited a massive outbreak of fires.

The Associated Press contributed this report.

