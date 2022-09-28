File photo of a gasoline pump resting in the tank of a car in San Anselmo, California. (Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

They’ve done it again. The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline has topped $6 in the state of California.

The price rose 16 cents overnight from $5.88 on Tuesday to about $6.04 Wednesday, according to AAA’s website.

While reaching the $6 mark is concerning, it is not the highest rate California drivers have paid. Back in June, the average price was up to $6.44.

As of Wednesday, the price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline stood at $6.11. That is about 15 cents higher than on Tuesday and about 56 cents higher than just a week ago.

The spike in gas prices can be attributed to a range of issues including planned maintenance on refineries, a refinery fire, and Hurricane Ian, according to AAA.