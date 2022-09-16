A California man who was an active-duty Marine at Camp Pendleton was sentenced Friday in a “sextortion campaign,” during which he cyberstalked young women with ties to his hometown of Torrance, federal officials announced.

Johao Miguel Chavarri, aka Michael Frito, 25, was sentenced to five years in prison.

From 2019 through 2021, Chavarri stalked and sent anonymous threatening messages to numerous victims, including the three victims discussed in court documents.

He often used the name “Frito” to contact victims on social media, including Instagram, Snapchat and Twitter. He apparently complimented their appearance and/or commented on their photos and suggested a relationship in which he would pay them to send him nude photos or videos, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Chavarri was also ordered to pay a $15,000 fine and serve three years of supervised release, the USDOJ said in a news release.

KTLA’s Cindy Von Quednow contributed to this report.