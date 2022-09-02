“California, you’re doing great!”

Three days into a series of Flex Alerts brought on by the record-setting heat wave, California ISO was full of praise for state residents on Friday.

But despite the previous success, more energy savings are needed, and the Flex Alert was extended for a fourth straight day into Saturday.

For multiple days, temperatures have ranged from the upper 90s to low triple digits for mountain valleys in the Los Angeles area as an Excessive Heat Warning has remained in effect.

“With increased heat in the forecast for California and the West, the power grid operator is again expecting high electricity demand throughout Labor Day weekend and into next week, primarily from air conditioning use. With resources potentially very tight for tomorrow, conservation is crucial in helping to balance supply and demand,” California ISO said on Friday.

So far, Southern California has managed to avoid rolling or widespread, unexpected blackouts, though the City of Glendale has expressed some concerns.

Flex Alerts are issued to ask residents to voluntarily reduce electricity usage between the hours of 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. when electricity use peaks due to air conditioning use.

California ISO recommends keeping thermostats at 78 degrees.

