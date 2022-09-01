Southern California residents were asked to conserve energy again on Thursday and Friday as the California Independent System Operator (ISO) issued a Flex Alert for the second and third consecutive days.

Forecasters are calling for the heat wave already gripping the region to get even worse over the next few days, prompting electricity usage to likely reach its highest levels of the year.

A Flex Alert is issued to call on residents to voluntarily cut back on that usage between the hours of 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. each day to prevent rolling blackouts.

Thermostats should be set at 78 degrees or higher, and residents are asked to avoid using large appliances and turn off unnecessary lights during the daytime hours.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order Wednesday to ramp up the state’s energy production.

“We are anticipating this extreme heat to be a length and duration the likes of which we haven’t experienced in some time,” Newsom said.

Excessive heat watches and warnings are in place through 8 p.m. Monday for much of the Southland.

Afternoon temperatures reached 112 degrees in both Woodland Hills and Burbank on Wednesday.

To find a cooling center near you, visit Ready L.A. County’s website for extreme heat.