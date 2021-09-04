First responder dies battling Dixie Fire: Cal Fire

FILE – In this Aug. 16, 2021, file photo, a firefighter battles the Dixie Fire as it jumps Highway 395, south of Janesville in Lassen County, Calif. Critical fire weather throughout the region has spread multiple wildfires burning in Northern California. Wildfire managers are often asked why firefighters simply don’t put out the flames to save their homes and the valuable forests surrounding them. It’s not that simple, wildfire managers say, and the reasons are many, some of them decades in the making. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A first responder responding to the Dixie Fire has died, Cal Fire said in an update Saturday.

No other details were provided.

Three other first responders battling the blaze have been injured.

The fire, which sparked in mid July, has burned more than 889,000 acres and is 56% contained as of Saturday night.

Nearly 1,300 structures have been destroyed and more than 6,100 are being threatened.

The fire is burning in Butte, Plumas, Lassen, Tehama and Shasta counties and is the second-largest and 14th most destructive in the state’s history.

