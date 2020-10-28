Fireworks, joy and ‘unruly’ crowds as Dodgers fans celebrate World Series win

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fans jubilant over the Dodgers’ World Series win danced in the streets and set off fireworks across Los Angeles.

“Much of it was in good fun with some parents bringing their children to enjoy the historic moment,” the Los Angeles Times reported.

But in some areas the celebrations were marred by vandalism and looting. Police declared an unlawful assembly in a downtown neighborhood where windows were shattered and shops were looted.

We’re seeing some large, at times unruly crowds, taking over intersections in various parts of the city.



We urge all Angelenos to stay home if possible.



If you must be out, please exercise caution. Should you encounter a large crowd, do not attempt to drive through it. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) October 28, 2020

In Echo Park, people threw objects at police, who responded by shooting rubber bullets, according to the L.A. Times.

The Los Angeles Police Department says at least eight people were arrested in the city.

Near Dodger Stadium, motorists honked and cheered as part of an impromptu parade down Sunset Boulevard. Sheriff’s deputies also moved through East Los Angeles trying to clear streets clogged with fans.