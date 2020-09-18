Firefighter killed battling El Dorado Fire in San Bernardino National Forest

SAN BERNARDINO NATIONAL FOREST, Calif. (KTLA) — U.S. Forest Service officials confirmed Friday morning that a firefighter was killed amid the ongoing battle against the El Dorado Fire in the San Bernardino National Forest.

The firefighter has not been identified and no details were given about the cause of death.

Law enforcement and fire crews began searching for a missing “hot shot” near Pinezanita Thursday night, SoCal Air Operations tweeted about 10:30 p.m.

Forest Service officials later confirmed the fatality was related to the search.

“Yes, it is related to the search and rescue last night, but I cannot confirm the position or agency. More details will be announced as they are made available,” a Forest Service spokesperson stated.

The El Dorado Fire was sparked Sept. 5 by a smoke-generating pyrotechnic device used at a gender reveal party at El Dorado Ranch Park in Yucaipa.

The wildfire has burned more than 19,000 acres and was about 66% contained as of Friday morning, according to the U.S. Forest Service’s incident website.

#ElDoradoFire We would like to make this clear, that the *significance* of this ongoing search effort is unknown at this time. San Bernardino County Sheriff, California Highway Patrol rotor wing, and Air Attack 51 remain overhead assisting ground crews. https://t.co/zduJyPEyOA — SoCal Air Operations (@SocalAirOps) September 18, 2020