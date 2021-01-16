FBI searches for armored military vehicle stolen in SoCal

The FBI has announced a search for an armored military Humvee that was stolen from a National Guard facility in a Los Angeles suburb. Photo: FBI Los Angeles/Twitter

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The FBI has announced a search for an armored military Humvee that was stolen from a National Guard facility in a Los Angeles suburb.

A green camouflage #Humvee was stolen from @CaArmyGuard in #Bell CA on Friday. Identifiers include Bumper# 40BSBHQ6; Admin# WV57TO-HQ06/M1165A1; Reg# NZ311R & Battalion 40TH BSB. Please call 3104776565 to claim a #reward up to 10K for info leading to the recovery #BOLO



The green camouflage Humvee, which the FBI said is worth about $120,000, was stolen Friday morning from the National Guard Armory in Bell, the agency said in a news release. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the vehicle.

The agency asks anyone with information as to the whereabouts of the vehicle or the person or group responsible for the theft to call the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office at (310) 477-6565.