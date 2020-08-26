FBI reassigns top LA agent after 2018 baseball game buffet

ATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 08: Los Angeles Dodgers hats and gloves are seen in the dugout before the start of Game Four of the National League Division Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves at Turner Field on October 8, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A federal inspector general’s report says the top FBI official in Los Angeles allegedly violated federal ethics regulations by holding a sensitive meeting of agency brass at a 2018 Los Angeles Dodgers playoff game.

Paul Delacourt, the former assistant director in charge of the LA field office, and other high-ranking FBI special agents dined from a free, expansive buffet in the exclusive Stadium Club overlooking the field and surrounded by fans at the Dodgers’ game.

Delacourt was transferred to FBI headquarters, and his attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

POLITICO first reported the news Tuesday.