A baby has been reunited with their family after being kidnapped during a carjacking in Los Angeles Tuesday afternoon.

The carjacking was reported around 2 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Police said a shirtless man took the vehicle from the driver and then drove off with the child inside.

Officers eventually located the vehicle near the intersection of Woodman Avenue and Saticoy Street in Panorama City.

The suspect was taken into custody and the baby was reunited with a person who appeared to be their father.

At one point during the arrest, the father approached the suspected carjacker and began yelling and swinging at him until he was pulled away by law enforcement.

The father then returned to his child who was being evaluated by paramedics.

The child appeared to be uninjured.

No further details were immediately made available by police