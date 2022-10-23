MAMMOTH LAKES, Calif. — The Eastern Sierra Nevada mountains appear gold, crimson and orange as the peak of fall paints over Mammoth Lakes this October.

Patrick Griley of Mammoth Lakes Tourism adventured to Conway Pass, Virginia Lakes, June Lakes, and Lundy Lakes around mid-month to capture the basin during primetime leaf peeping. Here’s a look at what he saw first-hand:

Conway Pass

(Photo credit: Patrick Griley/Mammoth Lakes Tourism)

(Photo credit: Patrick Griley/Mammoth Lakes Tourism)

Virginia Lakes

(Photo credit: Patrick Griley/Mammoth Lakes Tourism)

(Photo credit: Patrick Griley/Mammoth Lakes Tourism)

June Lakes

(Photo credit: Patrick Griley/Mammoth Lakes Tourism)

(Photo credit: Patrick Griley/Mammoth Lakes Tourism)

Lundy Lakes

(Photo credit: Patrick Griley/Mammoth Lakes Tourism)

(Photo credit: Patrick Griley/Mammoth Lakes Tourism)

Anyone looking for some fall foliage fun should head up the mountain before peak color changing season ends. According to Visit Mammoth, fall colors typically end at lower elevations by the beginning of November. This resource guide can help visitors plan ahead.

Visit Mammoth suggests checking out the fall colors on the water by kayak or by hiking trial.