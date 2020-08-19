Failure to wear mask carries $100 fine in South Lake Tahoe

A member of the medical staff listens as Montefiore Medical Center nurses call for N95 masks and other critical PPE to handle the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on April 1, 2020 in New York. – The nurses claim “hospital management is asking nurses to reuse disposable N95s after long shifts” in the Bronx. (Photo by Bryan R. Smith / AFP) (Photo by BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images)

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — Violators of California’s mask requirement will be subject to a hefty fine in South Lake Tahoe by the end of the week.

The South Lake Tahoe City Council approved a $100 fine on individuals and $500 on businesses that fail to comply with the statewide requirement to wear a mask in public to help guard against the spread of the coronavirus. The council directed the city manager Tuesday to issue an emergency order authorizing the fines by Friday.

Mayor Jason Collin says failure to wear or mask is a blatant disregard for the safety of people who live and work in South Lake Tahoe.