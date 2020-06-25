Expansion of Calif. privacy law qualifies for ballot

FILE – In this June 28, 2018, file photo, State Sen. Bob Hertzberg, D-Van Nuys, left, and Assemblyman Ed Chau, D-Arcadia, right, celebrate with Alastair Mactaggart, center, after the Legislature approved their data privacy bill in Sacramento, Calif. California voters will decide a ballot measure this November that would give them more power over how companies use their data, an extension of a landmark privacy law passed in 2018. Secretary of State Alex Padilla announced Wednesday, June 25, 2020, a measure to amend the law will be on the Nov. 3 general election ballot. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California voters will decide a ballot measure this November that would give them more power over how companies use their data.

It’s an extension of a landmark privacy law passed in 2018 that took effect Jan. 1.

Thursday is the deadline for initiatives to qualify for the Nov. 3 ballot. Voters will also decide whether to roll back a law limiting taxes on businesses and whether to exempt ride-share services from a new state employment law.

The consumer privacy measure would create a new state agency to oversee enforcement of the law and further restrict what personal data businesses can share.