Ex-deputies plead no contest to stealing seized pot

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Two former California sheriff’s deputies have entered pleas and will serve jail time for conspiring to sell marijuana that had been seized by law enforcement.

Derrick Penney and Logan August had previously pleaded guilty to federal conspiracy charges.

The former deputies with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office got probation.

But a separate investigation by the county DA revealed more details.

Investigators discovered August falsified police reports. August pleaded no contest and could face up to 10 years behind bars when he’s sentenced Oct. 13.

Penney entered a no contest plea to falsifying a police report. He will serve 90 days in custody.