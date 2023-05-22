Authorities in Riverside County have issued evacuation orders as they race to contain a wildfire that broke out just west of San Jacinto Monday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the blaze near the Ramona Expressway and Warren Road just after 2 p.m.

The Ramona Fire had grown to 150 acres as of 6 p.m., and was burning at a “moderate rate of spread,” Cal Fire said. Additional crews were requested, as well firefighting aircraft that are now on the scene.

“The fire is going along Warren Road and is going to impact some residents here shortly,” RCFD Captain Cordova said from the scene.

Video of the fire shows flames spreading across a relatively barren hillside near homes and agricultural facilities.

Crews with Riverside County Fire Department battle a blaze in vegetation west of San Jacinto in Riverside County on May 22, 2023. (Cal Fire Riverside)

The Riverside County Fire Department has issued evacuation orders for the following areas:

South of Upperline Avenue

West of Warren Road

North of Cottonwood Avenue

East of Beech Street

Evacuation warnings are in place for the following areas:

North of Esplanade Avenue

South of Cottonwood Avenue

Temperatures near San Jacinto are in the high 80’s, with winds gusting at 10-12 miles per hour. The National Weather Service forecasts a low temp of 56 degrees later this evening.

Officials have not provided any information on the possible cause of the blaze.

This is a developing story. Stay with KTLA for the latest updates.