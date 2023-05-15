SAN DIEGO — Are you a Dunkin’ Rewards member? Now’s your chance to grab free coffee from the store on Mondays at locations across California.

The deal includes free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase every Monday until June 26, the company said in a press release.

In order to activate the offer, simply open the Dunkin’ app before placing a selection.

Also, Dunkin’ Rewards members can enjoy other offers for the month of May: $2 Medium Signature Latte with any purchase, free medium iced coffee with any purchase, free medium Dunkin’ Refresher and $2 Ham & Swiss Croissant stuffer with any beverage purchase.

In April, Dunkin’ released a Padres-themed sweet treat, a yeast ring donut with chocolate icing topped with yellow sprinkles, for Friars fans at all San Diego County Dunkin’ locations. The donut is available for the entirety of the 2023 MLB season.