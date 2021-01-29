Drone video shows part of Highway 1 washed away by storm

BIG SUR, Calif. (KRON) – A massive section of Highway 1 collapsed and washed into the ocean in Big Sur Friday.

Officials say a cliff side below the highway gave way amid torrential rains and wind brought on by the Atmospheric River.

Caltrans crews responded to a segment of road that collapsed near Mile Marker 30 near Big Creek Bridge. They’ve closed the highway indefinitely.

Dramatic photos show a huge piece of the road missing, with both the north and southbound lanes washed away.

In an update Friday afternoon, Caltrans District 5 said crews were on site securing the area and assessing damage, as well as starting clean-up and repairs.

California Highway Patrol’s Monterey office said slides were reported in San Luis Obispo and Monterey counties along SR-1. The northern closure of SR-1 is at MPM 42 or Fullers Lookout.

The Big Sur coastline is prone to mudslides. The last time a significant portion of Highway 1 was damaged was back in 2017 when the steep slopes at Mud Creek suffered a catastrophic collapse, wiping out the highway for more than a year.

Photos provided by Caltrans.

Caltrans says it’s unclear when the road will be reopened.