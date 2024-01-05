The 15 Freeway between Nevada and Los Angeles saw unusually heavy snow on Thursday in a scene more familiar to mountain communities than a Southern California desert.

“Got caught in a bit of a snow storm. Luckily Cali didn’t close the highway,” X user @realuncleslammy said, amid the closure of several roads elsewhere, according to the Las Vegas Review Journal.

Snowy conditions on the 15 Freeway between Las Vegas and metro Los Angeles in San Bernardino County, Calif. Jan. 3, 2024. (@realuncleslammy via Storyful)

The video was recorded several miles south of the agricultural checkpoint in San Bernardino County, just across the Nevada state line, in Mountain Pass (elevation 4,730 feet).

The National Weather Service reported that a winter storm system had brought 5-8 inches of snow.

