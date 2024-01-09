Authorities are searching for a driver who fled the scene after ramming a car into an Orange County home, causing a fire Monday night.

Firefighters responded to the two-story home in the 3800 block of Hamilton Street in Irvine around 9:30 p.m.

Video from the scene showed the badly damaged and burned vehicle after it had been pulled out of the home.

Firefighters respond after a car rammed into a home in Irvine on Jan. 8, 2024. (Orange County Fire Authority)

A large hole was left in the structure, which also caught fire.

Crews began a search for potential victims after confining the fire to the first floor, the Orange County Fire Authority posted on X, formerly Twitter.

The residents of the home managed to escape without injury, according to the Fire Authority.

There was no sign of the vehicle’s occupants, who appeared to have fled after the crash.

The Irvine Police Department assisted in the incident.