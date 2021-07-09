Drive-by shooting prompts evacuations at Knott’s Berry Farm

BUENA PARK, Calif. (CNS) – One person was taken to the hospital Friday night as police were investigating a possible drive-by shooting in Buena Park near Knott’s Berry Farm that caused the park to be evacuated.

The shooting was reported at about 8:40 p.m. on Beach Boulevard near the park, according to reports from the California Highway Patrol.

“A victim was assisted by park personnel outside of the park’s gates and transported to a local hospital,” Knott’s Berry Farm said in a tweet. “The incident is currently being investigated.”

Dozens of guests evacuated the park and employees sheltered in place following the shooting, KCAL9 reported.

Beach Boulevard near Knott’s Berry Farm was completely shut down as CHP and Buena Park Police Department officers investigated the scene.

No suspect vehicle description was provided.

Officers are currently responding to a shooting outside of Knott’s Berry Farm. There is no active shooter. More information to follow. — Buena Park Police (@BuenaParkPD) July 10, 2021

