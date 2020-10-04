Drive-by shooting in Sacramento kills 9-year-old, injures 3 people

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department says a 9-year-old girl was killed and three other people were injured in a drive-by shooting Saturday afternoon.

Police say the shooting happened around 1:08 p.m. on Haywood Street near Roanoke Avenue.

According to police, a woman, man and 6-year-old girl were the other injured victims.

Police say the 6-year-old girl is in “stable condition” and the two adults are in critical condition.

There is no information on a suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to contact the Sacramento Police Department.