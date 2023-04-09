Hundreds of demonstrators marched down Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood Sunday to show their support for the transgender community.

The “Drag March” event kicked off with a rally at West Hollywood Park where organizers spoke out against anti-LGBTQ+ legislation seen across the country.

More than 450 pieces of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation have been either introduced or passed in 2023, according to the American Civil Liberties Union. Drag performances have also been outlawed in some states, most notably Tennessee.

Some activists at Sunday’s rally said legislation targeting the transgender community is an attack on the movement for equality.

“I think people should be aware of these drag bans, what’s going on, because it’s a small chip away at civil rights,” a rally-goer identified only as Danny told KTLA. “Our rights are being chipped away and soon it’s going to be your rights that are chipped away.”

West Hollywood Mayor Sepi Shyne on Sunday signed a resolution proclaiming solidarity with the drag community.

“We have always been a leader in so many ways and doing this today, bringing forth a resolution that myself and Mayor Pro Tem (John M.) Erickson did to denounce Tennessee’s ban on drag and to stand for equal rights will reverberate to other cities and I hope they fellow suit,” Mayor Shyne said.

The signing took place at the historic Abbey where drag performers have been showcasing their artistry for decades.