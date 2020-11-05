Dog helps sniff out over $200K worth of drugs at border checkpoint

A drug dog sits in front of a

Confiscated drugs in the El Centro area. (Photo: U.S. Border Patrol)

EL CENTRO, Calif. — Border Patrol agents found more than 60 packages of drugs hidden in the fuel tank of a sedan that tried to pass through a checkpoint east of San Diego County Wednesday, the agency said.

The drugs were found after a man pulled up to the state Route 86 checkpoint run by USBP’s El Centro sector around 11:30 a.m., officials said. After a drug-detecting dog took an interest in the vehicle, agents told the driver to pull aside, and they started a more thorough inspection.

Eventually they uncovered 66 vacuum-sealed packages in the Buick sedan’s fuel tank, agents say. Most of the packages contained methamphetamine, but two others tested positive for fentanyl and heroin, according to authorities.

Agents arrested the driver, a 61-year-old U.S. citizen, and eventually turned him and the drugs over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

The total weight of the metham was estimated around 84 pounds, carrying a value of nearly $188,000, officials said. The weight of the fentanyl was under 2 pounds with an estimated value of $19,000, and the weight of the heroin was around 1-and-a-half pounds with an estimated value of $19,000.