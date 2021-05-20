DMV simplifies REAL ID applications

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) – The California Department of Motor Vehicles has simplified the process for people applying for the REAL ID.

Following updated federal rules, the DMV no longer requires applicants to provide a Social Security card or W-2 to prove they have a Social Security number. Starting Thursday, Californians can now simply provide their Social Security number.

“Getting a REAL ID in California just got a little easier,” said DMV Director Steve Gordon. “We continue to streamline the REAL ID process so that customers can upload required documents, avoid long lines and get a REAL ID well in advance of the federal enforcement date.”

To apply for a REAL ID, an applicant must provide a valid Social Security number, proof of identity and two proofs of California residency. A list of qualifying documents and other helpful information can be found at REALID.dmv.ca.gov.

Starting May 3, 2023, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security will require a valid passport or other federally approved document, like a REAL ID driver’s license or identification card, to board flights within the United States and access secure federal facilities and military bases.

By filling out the online application and uploading documents, applicants can bring their confirmation code and documents to a DMV office at their convenience, even the same day, for express service – no appointment necessary.