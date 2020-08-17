DMV offices in California closing early this week to conserve energy

SAN DIEGO – California DMV offices are closing early on Tuesday and Wednesday this week in a push to conserve energy amid the state’s ongoing heat wave.

Offices are scheduled to close at 3 p.m., two hours earlier than usual, officials said Monday. Early closures also were instituted on Monday.

Those requiring DMV services are being admitted into offices until 2:30 p.m. with scheduled appointments from then until 5 p.m. due to be rescheduled “after the heat event,” the department said.

“We are doing our part to protect the state’s power grid by reducing our energy consumption,” DMV Director Steve Gordon said in a news release. “We know that Californians depend on us for service and apologize for any inconvenience. We will do our best to reschedule customers as soon as possible.”

The department is encouraging residents to avoid office visits by reviewing its services online at dmv.ca.gov/online.