Disneyland has updated its Guest Pin Trading Etiquette policy in order to enhance visitors’ experience.

“We regularly evaluate and adjust our policies and operations. Pin Trading is a fun, magical activity for our guests and these updated guidelines will create a designated location near Westward Ho Trading Company in Disneyland Park during specific times, which will enhance the overall guest experience at Disneyland Resort,” Disneyland officials told Scott Gustin, a member of the digital team at Nexstar Media Group Inc., the parent company of KTLA.

The new rules limit how long pin trading can take place, the number of pins allowed in the resort and trading locations.

Pin trading displays can now only be shown in the designated trading area near Westward Ho Trading Company at Disneyland. The area can only be used for pin trading from park opening until 3 p.m., according to the Disneyland website.

The new guidelines state that pin traders can no longer display their vast pin collections on park benches. Disney stated that “benches or any other structures for the display of pins will not be permitted. Benches are for seating purposes only.”

Pin traders can only bring one trading bag, no larger than 14 by 12 by 6 inches, and can’t use lights or signs to advertise pin trading.

Under the new rules, using money, gifts, vouchers, or recipes in exchange for a pin is still prohibited.

While the new rules change how pin trading occurs in the parks, the activity has not been banned from the resort. Pin trading using lanyards is also still permitted, and Disney employees, known as cast members, can still engage in pin trading using display stands at select locations at select retail locations throughout the resort.

For years, pin trading had taken over the park benches near the Frontierland entrance with multiple bags and binders filled with collectible pins, according to Mice Chat.

Pin trading was introduced to Disneyland and Walt Disney World in late 1999 after former Disneyland Resort president George Kalogridis observed the activity during a trip to the 1998 Winter Olympics in Nagano, Japan.

The former resort president saw that pin trading allowed visitors worldwide to interact and communicate even if they didn’t speak the same language, the Orange County Register reported.