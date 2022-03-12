Disneyland has begun cracking down on Magic Key holders who don’t show up for their reserved park visits.

The “Happiest Place on Earth” announced this week it will start enforcing its policy to penalize Magic Key holders who don’t show up for their reservations. The policy has always existed, but until now has gone unenforced, Disney said.

The Magic Key system, which replaced the park’s annual pass program, requires most holders to reserve specific dates to visit the parks. There is a limited amount of reservations available per day and those looking to visit the parks can’t visit without one.

Disneyland says some Magic Key holders have been reserving park visits but haven’t been showing up. There has been no penalty for missing a reservation — until now.

Magic Key holders who miss several of their scheduled reservations over a certain period will lose their ability to reserve additional park visits for at least 30 days.

The Magic Key tickets went on sale last August, giving fans who enjoy trips to the Disneyland Resort’s theme parks the opportunity to visit frequently without having to purchase a ticket each time.

Like the popular annual passports — which were discontinued last year — Magic Key gives Disneyland fans the chance to pay a set price for repeat admission, with a higher cost translating to more available dates and fewer days that are blocked out.

The biggest change from the old program is that this new system requires users to make a reservation before they visit Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, regardless of which one they choose.