The Disneyland Resort announced Thursday a ticket deal exclusively for Southern California residents.

For a limited time, residents can purchase a three-day, one-park-per-day weekday ticket for $73 per person, per day. The standard price for this ticket offer is $83 for one ticket. The tickets don’t have to be used consecutively.

Southern California Resident Limited-Time Weekday Ticket Offer

Three-day, one park per day weekday ticket for $219

Three-day, park hopper weekday ticket for $279

Three-day, one park per day weekday ticket with Disney Genie+ service for $294

Three-day, park hopper weekday ticket with Disney Genie+ service for $354

The tickets are currently on sale for weekday visits from Jan. 9 through May 25. Guests who visit the park during this time can partake in Lunar New Year and Disney’s Food and Wine Festival at the California Adventure Park.

Visitors can also experience Disney100, a celebration to mark the Walt Disney Co.’s 100th anniversary. Two new nighttime shows, “Wondrous Journeys” and “World of Color-One,” will debut for the festival. An updated version of Mickey’s Toontown will open during the festivities along with a new ride, “Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway.”

The fan-favorite parade, “Magic Happens,” will also return after a short debut in 2020 prior to the resort closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Guests can purchase the ticket offer on the Disneyland website.

Park reservations are still required in addition to a valid ticket.