Disneyland is bringing back the popular California resident ticket deal just in time for the upcoming summer season.

For a limited time, state residents can purchase a three-day, one park per day weekday ticket for $249 or a $299 three-day ticket that can be redeemed any day, including weekends. The weekday ticket option can be used on Mondays through Thursdays.

Upgrades like park hopper tickets and Disney Genie+ services are also available to purchase.

Typically, standard one-day, one-park tickets start at $83 per day and weekend tickets can cost well into the $100 range.

The special ticket deal can be used on any three days from June 12 until Sept. 28. Guests who visit the park during that time can partake in the Disney 100 celebration. a celebration to mark the Walt Disney Co.’s 100th anniversary.

During the celebration, parkgoers can watch two new nighttime shows, “Wondrous Journeys” and “World of Color-One,” or hop on the new, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway attraction at Disneyland.

The fan-favorite parade “Magic Happens” also returned in February; performances typically occur twice a day at Disneyland.

Across the way at Disney California Adventure, the all-new “Rogers: The Musical” – a live theater production will begin performances on June 30 and the entire resort will kick off the Halloween festivities starting on Sept. 1.

The state-exclusive ticket deal is currently available on the Disneyland website. Park reservations are still required in addition to a valid ticket.

Disneyland previously offered a special ticket deal for Southern California residents only in December.