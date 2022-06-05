ANAHEIM, Calif. – In honor of Pride Month, Disney Parks officials have released a look at some of the new food and drink options at Downtown Disney, Disneyland, and California Adventure Park throughout the month.

“June is Pride Month, and we are joining in on the celebrations by featuring some incredible eats and sips that have been beautifully crafted by our talented chefs and mixologists. These teams have put their passions on the plates and in the cups by creating some truly unique treats for you to enjoy throughout the month of June,” Disney Parks officials said.

Inside Disneyland Park, Mickey-shaped shortbread Pride cookies will be available at the Alian Pizza Planet, Hungry Bear Restaurant, Pacific Wharf Cafe, Cappuccino Cart, and Boardwalk Pizza and Pasta from June 10 through June 30.

A rainbow sponge cake, pictured below, will be available at the Plaza Inn and inside the Paradise Garden Grill inside Disney California Adventure Park.

Ice cream lovers will want to get their hands on a special Pride sundae at the Ghiradelli Soda Fountain and Chocolate Shop inside California adventure. The dish includes ice cream topped with Ghiradelli’s hot fudge and served in a rainbow waffle bowl.

Rainbow cake at Disneyland (Credit: Disneyland Parks Blog)

At Disney’s Grand California Hotel, a new cake donut with rainbow sprinkles and Mickey heart-hand decoration, found at Grand California Hotel’s Craftsman Grill.

Other new Pride treats inside the Grand California Hotel include a Pride sugar cookie dipped in white chocolate and rolled in sprinkles, rainbow chocolate-covered pretzel road, a fruit-flavored rice treat with white chocolate and a Mickey hand decoration on top!

Guests and visitors can also get a Pride cookie shot in a drink of their choice, with both alcoholic and non-alcoholic options offered at the Grand California Hotel and Spa Holiday Cart.

Pride Month foods at Disney (Credit: DisneyParks Blog)

Not planning to enter the parks in June? No worries!

The Sprinkles Cupcakes and Splitsville Luxury Lanes in Downtown Disney will also offer special Pride Month foods for guests to enjoy throughout the month.

At Sprinkles Cupcakes, visitors can enjoy a Pride cupcake, which is a birthday cake-flavored cupcake filled with nonpareils and topped with strawberry icing. A rainbow cake featuring six colorful layers of vanilla cake and cream cheese frosting will also be available through June 30.

A rainbow tataki will be at Splitsville Luxury Lanes as well and includes sashimi-style salmon, tuna, shrimp, avocado, tataki sauce and more.

For more information on the foods at Disneyland throughout the month, click HERE.