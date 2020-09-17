Deputy shot in LA ambush released from hospital

LOS ANGELES — One of the two deputies shot in an ambush-style attack in Los Angeles last week has been released from the hospital, the L.A. County sheriff announced Wednesday.

“We at (LASD) appreciate the outpouring of prayers and support you have shown for our ambushed deputies,” Sheriff Alex Villanueva wrote. “Great news, one of those deputies was released from the hospital today. He has a long road ahead for recovery. But he’s not alone.”

— Alex Villanueva (@LACoSheriff) September 17, 2020

Surveillance video from the scene showed the two deputies being shot at point-blank range while they were sitting inside their patrol car around 7 p.m. last Saturday across the street from a metro station in Compton.

Villanueva says the two took lifesaving actions to help each other soon after the attack, and then they were rushed to the hospital, where they had remained in an intensive care unit ever since.

While the 24-year-old male deputy was released, the female deputy, a 31-year-old wife and mother, remained hospitalized Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the search continued for the gunman continues.

Los Angeles County Supervisors have authorized a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

Anyone with information was encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be left for L.A. Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477), or at L.A.’s Crime Stoppers site.