Defendant in deadly warehouse fire to serve sentence at home

In this June 5, 2017, file photo, released by the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office shows Derick Almena at Santa Rita Jail in Alameda County, Calif. Family members of the 36 people killed when a fire broke out at a San Francisco warehouse during a music event urged a judge Monday, March 8, 2021, to impose the toughest sentence for Derick Almena, the master tenant of the building, or reject a plea deal he struck with prosecutors to avoid a second trial. (Alameda County Sheriff’s Office via AP, File)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Derick Almena, the master tenant of a San Francisco Bay Area warehouse that caught fire during a music event, killing 36 people, has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.

However, he is unlikely to spend more time in jail after a judge ordered that he serve his term under house arrest and pay restitution.

Almena pleaded guilty in January to 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter in a plea deal with prosecutors to avoid a second trial.

The Dec. 2, 2016, inferno broke out at the warehouse during an electronic music event, trapping victims on the illegally constructed second floor.