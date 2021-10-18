Data shows only 62% of California state workers are vaccinated

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — New data suggests California’s requirement for state workers to prove they’re vaccinated or get tested regularly may not be as effective as state leaders hoped in getting more people vaccinated.

The state worker vaccine rule has been in effect since the beginning of August but even after months of being implemented, state worker vaccination rates are lower than the vaccination rate of the state’s overall population.

The latest data from the California Department of Human Resources shows 62% of state workers are vaccinated as of Oct. 7. But that figure doesn’t represent all departments, as just 118 of the state’s 166 entities have reported vaccine information to Cal HR.

The reported vaccination rate of state workers is lower than that of the state’s population which, as of Monday, was at 72%.

In late July, Gov. Gavin Newsom and Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly announced the first-in-the-nation rule for state workers to either prove their vaccinated or submit to regular testing. The effort was a push to get workers vaccinated.

Months later, Cal HR data shows there are numerous state agencies that have less than half of their workers vaccinated including the Employment Development Department at 26%, the Department of Forestry and Fire Protection at 30%, the Prison Industry Authority at 47% and the California Earthquake Authority at 41%.

“Considering the novelty and complexity of this statewide program, we think the testing effort is progressing quite well and we expect it to continue expanding in the coming weeks until all departments are in compliance,” said a spokesperson for Cal HR in a statement.

FOX40 reached out to the director of the Department of Public Health and the state’s Health and Human Services secretary for comment but have yet to hear back.

Below is the complete percentage list of state workers vaccinated listed alphabetically by department: