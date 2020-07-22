CSU system to require ethnic, social justice studies

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Ethnic and social justice studies will become a graduation requirement at California State University after the Board of Trustees approved the idea on Wednesday amid the national uproar over racism and police brutality.

It will take effect in three years and represents the first change to the school’s general education curriculum in over 40 years.

The 23 Cal State colleges make it the nation’s largest four-year public university system.

The state Legislature is considering a bill with its own defined rules for ethnic studies that would overrule school leaders.

Some trustees have denounced lawmakers wading into academia.